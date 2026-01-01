Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Oroville, California
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- RECOregrown - Chico20.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
This is how budtenders should be. friendly, knowledgeable, and willing to listen to the customer. They have a loyalty program, which is awesome to get points on every purchase that you can redeem later. Definitely my go-to place. Delivery ppl are awesome. They have weekly deals. You really can't beat the quality for the price and the friendly atmosphere.read full review
- RECCali Gold Delivery56.1 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I ordered online from Cali Gold for delivery and received my order very quickly. I thought I had ordered a battery but found that it had been left out of my basket. My delivery driver (Mr. Jackson) went above and beyond and let me borrow a battery for the night until he was able to deliver a new one the next day. I also got first time buyer goodies. Will definitely be ordering from here in the future and recommending to friends!!read full review
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup61.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Ukiah Dispensary2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins91.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I live almost directly behind this store. I needed something tonight so I walked over to get something. The website says they're open until 8. I got to their gate at 7:48. The gate was already locked and chained. I don't know about you, but when a store says it closes at 8 I expect them to still be open at 7:48. I need a pot store that realizes that lots of people buy their weed in the evening...read full review
- MED & RECSolful - Sebastopol1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins102.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
The bud that I just tried was super tasty. I love that the bud is organically grown. That really makes a. Huge difference. I used to work at a grow store for a while and the amount of salt fertilizers in bottles marketed as various different products is alarming. I have heard that using those salt nutrients can create poisonous plant material and I have tasted and experienced the difference. I will say organic cannot be beaten but most places don’t want you to realize that. Or that organic is cheaper to grow. Anyways this dispensary was cool and nice and it was a good experience. Man oh man that’s hose taxes tho eh. One day they’ll build a street named after me with all the tax money I’ve given in weed sales haharead full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins103.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins118.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- RECDUBE Delivery - Bay AreaDeliveryClosed until 9am PT
I have to give these guys 5 stars across the board. I moved to the area recently, so I tried out a lot of other shops, ordered from different apps, etc. Over the last three months or so, DUBE is where I consistently go back to over and over. Out of about 5 or 6 orders I have placed with DUBE, 5 of those orders, I got at least one free product as a promotional item. One time they were late to accept my delivery order and gave me two pre-rolls and a 0.5-gram pax pod as an apology, on top of what I was already getting. I have never experienced such great customer care and service. Not to mention, every one of their drivers has been some of the nicest and friendliest down-to-earth people I have ever spoken to in regards to a delivery. Personally, I have a lot of anxiety in social situations, so that is something I value. Plus, it was just nice to be greeted by friendly faces with such calming demeanors. I wish I could give you 10 stars! Thank you, DUBE, for being awesome.read full review
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