Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Oroville, California
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- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company5 dealsPickup193.5 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECBud Bros - Cave Junction1 dealDeliveryPickup213.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECTamerans226.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I am always treated like family and they always have the best deals on EVERYTHING. The absolute only time I ever go anywhere else is when I'm in another state. They are hands down the absolute best dispensary and I can't say enough about the staff. No other dispensary can come close to them, NO ONE!!!!read full review
- MED & RECWeedbucks - MerlinPickup in under 30 mins229.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
I was directed to the pre roll section of merchandise display I saw a strain with my percentage l requirement and named after one off my favorite actors in his role in breaking bad, now how Kool is that, and to top it off smoking was just as wonderful... oh the product came from TKO. well named. BW grants passread full review
- MED & RECTHC Recreation StationPickup381.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
- RECCultiv8Pickup416.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm PT
- MED & RECGorge Greenery - Hood River6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins428.1 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
I've been coming here for a minute or two... I moved to Kelso WA. short time ago, but I still come here for my greenery. Best customer service I've had consistently for quite some time. Will never stop coming here, long as I can still drive! HIGHLY RECOMMEND IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN HERE!read full review
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins428.2 mi awayOpen until 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup476.7 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECSoL Cannabis11 dealsDeliveryPickup94.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
10/10 experience every time I stop in. They have items priced appropriately for the value with much higher quality for said items than you'd find elsewhere... $10 for 1g of ORGANICALLY GROWN live resin dabs? $69 ounces? You can't beat it! Plus they're locally owned and operated, got to meet the owner Ed and he was super helpful! Won't shop anywhere else!read full review
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