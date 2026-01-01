Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts in Oxnard, California
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- MED & RECCatalyst - Florence19 dealsPickup53.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
first time going in a dispo since moving from az and I must say top notch all around.service was fast and smooth and quality was amazing! picked up a half of aster Mac fresh from dec for 50 with ftp discount and I am not in the least bit disappointed!! would definitely recommend and will be returning. also I left my DL and they called me and told me very promptly and even held it til I can come back again. you all are the best! thank you!read full review
- MED & RECHIGH Dispensary - Northridge36.6 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECBlitz Direct41.4 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECLA Cannabis Co Weed Dispensary Los Angeles50.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- RECLA Cannabis Co - Inglewood51.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
My first visit was yesterday and I was impressed. The lobby was nice, clean and spacious and the workers were welcoming at first encounter. When I went to the back, Katherine, my bud tender was super nice and very knowledgeable about the product. She was great in helping me make a decision on my purchases and I love everything that I bought! I’ll def be back!read full review
- RECOrange Leaf54.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
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