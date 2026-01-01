Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Pacifica, California
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- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins16.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins20.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery7 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECThree Trees Delivery9.1 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECBloom Room Pacifica0.2 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
super folks hard to find because Google confused between blooms ...feel terrible... forgot the cool kid ...young cool kid with the rings...his name.. dang, favorite bud tender by far... I so want this to be go to dispensary... lemi kno when you shelve some 2:2:3 or 2:3 2:2:1, hek 2:2 even for me need extract, flower ok, like 1:1 moon made... I would recommend finding a higher cbd : thc than theirs... tho... I buy it and it's real good so, trying two stains have not before both I acquired from bloom, pretty stoked bout what I left with and the price. raw garden and elyon both very good.read full review
- Off The Charts - San Francisco10.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECBloom Room San Francisco11.2 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
- MED & RECGrass Roots SF11.3 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
What I like about Grass Roots was that not only was the staff very helpful, hearing about their experiences with cannabis products helped me delve into a part of cannabis. That new part was edibles. I purchased the Huckleberry Wyld gummies and they gave me the best high I received in a while. Thank you Grass Roots SF!!!!!read full review
- MED & RECGemme Verdi12.5 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
Gemme Verdi is incredible. The staff is welcoming, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful. They always make sure you find exactly what you’re looking for, whether it’s flower, vapes, edibles, or concentrates. The deals are unbeatable and the selection is the best I’ve ever seen — seriously the best selection ever!!! From exotics to everyday favorites, they always have something new and exciting on the shelves. Prices are amazing compared to other shops, and the daily specials make it even better. The shop itself is clean and has a great energy. Curbside pick-up is quick and convenient, too. I wouldn’t go anywhere else. Gemme Verdi truly sets the standard for dispensaries in SF.read full review
- MED & RECJuva17.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Ordered delivery. Someone from the shop called to let me know delivery window for my area was late and if I was okay with that. I like the courtesy of letting you know you might have to wait. Delivery was in the window, delivery person was nice, and have enjoyed the purchase. First time, but won’t be my last.read full review
- RECOaktreez Delivery17.5 mi away
I love this shop forever and ever they treated me super super well I felt like an actual partner bc I got to be involved with everything but I wish I could work with the company I just need a license and I’m good if y’all know me y’all know me we be cracking up with the convos I wish to have more in the future this shop has been my life I wish for it be back I love y’all and keep safe Ps: To anybody who read make sure you ask and try to see if the team can help don’t hesitate to ask they are the best team this world could ask for they go to great lengths to help their customers and community please treat them nice and don’t be mad at them if they can’t helpread full review
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