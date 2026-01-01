Dispensaries with senior discounts in Pacifica, California
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- RECDUBE Delivery - Bay AreaDeliveryClosed until 9am PT
I have to give these guys 5 stars across the board. I moved to the area recently, so I tried out a lot of other shops, ordered from different apps, etc. Over the last three months or so, DUBE is where I consistently go back to over and over. Out of about 5 or 6 orders I have placed with DUBE, 5 of those orders, I got at least one free product as a promotional item. One time they were late to accept my delivery order and gave me two pre-rolls and a 0.5-gram pax pod as an apology, on top of what I was already getting. I have never experienced such great customer care and service. Not to mention, every one of their drivers has been some of the nicest and friendliest down-to-earth people I have ever spoken to in regards to a delivery. Personally, I have a lot of anxiety in social situations, so that is something I value. Plus, it was just nice to be greeted by friendly faces with such calming demeanors. I wish I could give you 10 stars! Thank you, DUBE, for being awesome.read full review
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins20.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery7 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECElevated San FranciscoPickup7.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- MED & RECThree Trees Delivery9.1 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECBloom Room Pacifica0.2 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
super folks hard to find because Google confused between blooms ...feel terrible... forgot the cool kid ...young cool kid with the rings...his name.. dang, favorite bud tender by far... I so want this to be go to dispensary... lemi kno when you shelve some 2:2:3 or 2:3 2:2:1, hek 2:2 even for me need extract, flower ok, like 1:1 moon made... I would recommend finding a higher cbd : thc than theirs... tho... I buy it and it's real good so, trying two stains have not before both I acquired from bloom, pretty stoked bout what I left with and the price. raw garden and elyon both very good.read full review
- MED & RECUrbana-Geary10.3 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- Off The Charts - San Francisco10.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECBloom Room San Francisco11.2 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
- MED & RECGrass Roots SF11.3 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
What I like about Grass Roots was that not only was the staff very helpful, hearing about their experiences with cannabis products helped me delve into a part of cannabis. That new part was edibles. I purchased the Huckleberry Wyld gummies and they gave me the best high I received in a while. Thank you Grass Roots SF!!!!!read full review
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