Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Palm Desert, California
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- MED & RECCannabis21+5.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I placed an online order and I came in a little early due to finishing errands early. Natalie, Cassandra, and Karri were incredibly helpful and got my order gathered and even let me know I had a promo for an extra cart! I was in and out in less than 5 minutes and the staff was incredibly helpful and friendly!read full review
- MED & RECBulldog Cannabis7.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I recently visited Bulldog that truly exceeded all of my expectations. From the moment I walked in, I was struck by the warm and welcoming atmosphere. The knowledgeable budtenders greeted me with a smile and immediately made me feel at ease. I was blown away by the quality of the products available at this dispensary. The selection was vast, and everything was clearly labeled and organized, making it easy to find exactly what I was looking for. The budtenders were incredibly helpful, answering all of my questions and providing recommendations based on my needs and preferences. But what really stood out to me was the level of service provided by the staff. They were patient, understanding, and went above and beyond to ensure that I had a positive experience. They took the time to explain the effects and benefits of each product and even helped me choose the best method of consumption. Overall, I cannot recommend this dispensary enough. The knowledgeable budtenders, quality of products, overall service, and welcoming atmosphere make this the perfect spot for anyone looking for a great cannabis experience. I would give this place a 5-star review without hesitation!read full review
- MED & RECOTC Dispensary & Lounge9.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
This place has been undeniably the best. I drive approximately 40 - 50 miles just to come here. Their prices beat the ones in my local area, a large selection of products, and their staff are incredibly pleasant and helpful. They're non-judgmental and exceptionally accommodating. I stay in the lounge for up to hours at a time. The atmosphere is really chill and respectful. They also provide trays, lighters, grinders, ash trays, etc. in their lounge area so you can enjoy yourself. This is my home away from home. :)read full review
- RECKushella Dispensary9.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm PT
This place has saved me for my deep sleep needed at night. The ladies that work the counter are so incredibly knowledgeable about their products, it blew me away! I’ve been to about 10 different dispensaries around town and this one is, by far, the best I’ve been to. You have to check this place out. You won’t be disappointed!read full review
- MED & RECVibe by California | Palm Springs16.2 mi away
My friends suggested that I shop at this store and they were definitely right. We had a very educational discussion with the bud tender who answered all of our questions and helped an inexperienced friend figure out what she’ll like. We were very impressed. We will probably go shopping there again tomorrow. Thank you bud tender that I didn’t get the name of...see you soon.read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup49.4 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery52.0 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
- RECMedcare Farms55.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
I decided to give Medcare a visit yesterday since I was in the area, and boy I’m glad I did. The staff was awesome, and they had some fire products in there. Taylor helped me out and introduced me to some new brands. I also received a promo preroll from sluggers, fireeeee!! This will be my new go to spot. Super friendly staff, very helpful and for informative of some of the new brands I was introduced to. The showroom is immaculate, very clean and very inviting…the waterfall on the wall is dope!! I’ll be back…(in my terminator voice)read full review
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins61.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - La MesaDeliveryPickup75.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
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