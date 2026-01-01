Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Palm Springs, California
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- MED & RECDouble Eye6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins3.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Great place they are very generous. They have wonderful gift bags Great first time customer deals every Friday night they have free food for the first 30 people and a DJ that starts at seven. It’s always a great vibe at Double Eye wide selection of products! Come check it out. They’re having a great St. Patrick’s Day party. They told me they’re gonna have great goodie bags plus a T-shirt come by and check them out.read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Hemet19 dealsPickup25.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECEmerald Springs1.1 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- RECKushella Dispensary1.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm PT
This place has saved me for my deep sleep needed at night. The ladies that work the counter are so incredibly knowledgeable about their products, it blew me away! I’ve been to about 10 different dispensaries around town and this one is, by far, the best I’ve been to. You have to check this place out. You won’t be disappointed!read full review
- MED & RECOTC Dispensary & Lounge1.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
This place has been undeniably the best. I drive approximately 40 - 50 miles just to come here. Their prices beat the ones in my local area, a large selection of products, and their staff are incredibly pleasant and helpful. They're non-judgmental and exceptionally accommodating. I stay in the lounge for up to hours at a time. The atmosphere is really chill and respectful. They also provide trays, lighters, grinders, ash trays, etc. in their lounge area so you can enjoy yourself. This is my home away from home. :)read full review
- MED & RECThe Lighthouse - Palm Springs2.1 mi awayClosed until 12pm PT
What a great place - clean environment and a really friendly bud tender. The GM was there and came out to say hi also. There is a coffee shop next door, and they offered me a discount on the coffee. Really good product selection, bought an eight which was fire. Staying next door so I’m going to come back. Huge parking lot makes it really easy.read full review
- MED & RECVibe by California | Palm Springs6.2 mi away
My friends suggested that I shop at this store and they were definitely right. We had a very educational discussion with the bud tender who answered all of our questions and helped an inexperienced friend figure out what she’ll like. We were very impressed. We will probably go shopping there again tomorrow. Thank you bud tender that I didn’t get the name of...see you soon.read full review
- MED & RECBulldog Cannabis6.3 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I recently visited Bulldog that truly exceeded all of my expectations. From the moment I walked in, I was struck by the warm and welcoming atmosphere. The knowledgeable budtenders greeted me with a smile and immediately made me feel at ease. I was blown away by the quality of the products available at this dispensary. The selection was vast, and everything was clearly labeled and organized, making it easy to find exactly what I was looking for. The budtenders were incredibly helpful, answering all of my questions and providing recommendations based on my needs and preferences. But what really stood out to me was the level of service provided by the staff. They were patient, understanding, and went above and beyond to ensure that I had a positive experience. They took the time to explain the effects and benefits of each product and even helped me choose the best method of consumption. Overall, I cannot recommend this dispensary enough. The knowledgeable budtenders, quality of products, overall service, and welcoming atmosphere make this the perfect spot for anyone looking for a great cannabis experience. I would give this place a 5-star review without hesitation!read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup44.1 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Moreno Valley Dispensary (Alessandro)2 dealsPickup42.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
A Hidden Gem in Moreno Valley! Tucked away in what used to be the old Shango location, the newly reopened Vibe by California on Alessandro is the best-kept secret in town. It has all the charm of a mom-and-pop shop with the professionalism of a top-tier dispensary. The moment you walk in, you feel the warmth of a team that genuinely cares about your experience. The new product selection is incredible—thoughtfully curated and clearly chosen with customers in mind. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis user or just exploring, the staff makes it easy to find what you need. I personally struggle with sleep, and Jocelyn took the time to listen and recommend products that actually worked for me. She was knowledgeable, friendly, and completely on point. If you haven’t stopped by yet, do yourself a favor and check it out. This location is all about quality, care, and community. I can’t recommend it enough—go see for yourself!read full review
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