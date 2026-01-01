Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Palmdale, California
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- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup33.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup34.6 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup35.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- RECSuper Fresh Farms Delivery9 dealsDeliveryPickup45.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I have placed many orders through this place and have always had a 10/10 experience. last night i received the wrong bag and i called them to let them know and it all got sorted out within an hour usually in scenarios like this theres sometimes questions because people CAN be dishonest and there was nothing but friendly discourse and we got it all sorted out. 10/10 always using this placeread full review
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
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