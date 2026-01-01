Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Palmdale, California
Results 1-30 of 1102
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECRoots DispensaryPickup29.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
HUGE PROPS TO THIS DISPENSARY! BIGGEST SHOUTOUT TO GIRLBOSS KAT. Had a mishap with a product, typically you would reach out to the brand and the brand will be happy to help and dispensaries do not really like to help. The experience I had today was the exact opposite!! The brand Turn was very stand offish not admitting or apologizing for manufacturer problems BUT the dispensary really stepped out and went above and beyond to help me get what I paid for. I really appreciate the connection with the community from the dispensary. Because of this really positive experience I will be back!!!! KAT IS GREAT!read full review
- MED & RECSun Valley Caregivers27.6 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECCornerstone Wellness30.7 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
Great environment, everyone who worked there was so kind and seemed to genuinely enjoy their job. The doorman was friendly and told me exactly what to expect as a first time customer. The budtender who assisted me, Marcus, took the time to listen to my needs and educated me on the products I was interested in— not only on the effects, but differences in ingredients and how the were made. He made recommendations in every price range, he stepped away to let me browse the store alone and happily stepped in when I had any questions. From overhearing other conversations, all the budtenders seemed extremely knowledgeable and all had meaningful conversations with customers— not just sales pitches. It was refreshing and I will be back!read full review
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup33.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup34.6 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup35.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.