Medical marijuana dispensaries in Palmdale, California
Results 1-30 of 1195
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- MED & RECCannabliss - Delivery5 dealsDeliveryClosed until 10am PT
I am a long-time client and this review is way overdue. These guys are AMAZING. Great service and products. The people tending the phones are always so kind and excited to help. You can ask them for tips, etc and they will give great info. Moreover, my drivers are usually William or Red - these guys are amazing. Kind, courteous, and personable. I once hurt my knee and on my next delivery Red asked me how my knee is. William and I talk about family and dogs. Always such a pleasure. Oh and dare I mention the flower here is superb! They have a ton of options with information so we don’t have to go searching. The prices are great and they have really nice deals! 10/10 highly recommend!!! You can get whatever you need from Cannabliss, undoubtedly!read full review
- MED & RECRoots DispensaryPickup29.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
HUGE PROPS TO THIS DISPENSARY! BIGGEST SHOUTOUT TO GIRLBOSS KAT. Had a mishap with a product, typically you would reach out to the brand and the brand will be happy to help and dispensaries do not really like to help. The experience I had today was the exact opposite!! The brand Turn was very stand offish not admitting or apologizing for manufacturer problems BUT the dispensary really stepped out and went above and beyond to help me get what I paid for. I really appreciate the connection with the community from the dispensary. Because of this really positive experience I will be back!!!! KAT IS GREAT!read full review
- MED & RECSun Valley Caregivers27.6 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECSweet Flower - Pasadena29.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
It was my first time going to a dispensary ever! I have a medical marijuana recommend from a physician and I was really nervous about entering the store for the first time but the employees were super kind and helpful. The place is neat, smells nice and has an overall great atmosphere. They have a multitude of discounts for various brands. Some of the products are a bit expensive but hey what can you do and the discounts make up for it. They have a lot of gear from bongs, pipes to cones. I’d definitely come here again!read full review
- MED & RECCornerstone Wellness30.7 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
Great environment, everyone who worked there was so kind and seemed to genuinely enjoy their job. The doorman was friendly and told me exactly what to expect as a first time customer. The budtender who assisted me, Marcus, took the time to listen to my needs and educated me on the products I was interested in— not only on the effects, but differences in ingredients and how the were made. He made recommendations in every price range, he stepped away to let me browse the store alone and happily stepped in when I had any questions. From overhearing other conversations, all the budtenders seemed extremely knowledgeable and all had meaningful conversations with customers— not just sales pitches. It was refreshing and I will be back!read full review
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