Black-owned dispensaries in Palmdale, California
Results 1-30 of 60
All Dispensary results
- RECSuper Fresh Farms Delivery9 dealsDeliveryPickup45.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I have placed many orders through this place and have always had a 10/10 experience. last night i received the wrong bag and i called them to let them know and it all got sorted out within an hour usually in scenarios like this theres sometimes questions because people CAN be dishonest and there was nothing but friendly discourse and we got it all sorted out. 10/10 always using this placeread full review
- MED & RECSmoke LA32.5 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
LOVE THIS PLACE! They go over and beyond! David is so awesome and products are too tier and delivery is simple and quick! Very nice and easy. You can call and ask questions and you’ll get an answer to all your concerns!! Never ordering from another place but LA smoke thank you David!read full review
- MED & RECGorilla RX41.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Love this place very cool inside, the people that work there are all very nice, friendly, and very helpful on what you need, and they have a variety which is great. The atmosphere is inviting, and the staff is always welcoming. Even better the prices are a lot cheaper than most places. I highly recommend this dispensary to everyone. I'm wondering if you accept USDT payments?read full review
- MED & RECFlower & Leaf (TEMPORARILY CLOSED)43.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I recently visited flower and leaf and was thoroughly impressed. The staff were incredibly knowledgeable and friendly, taking the time to understand my needs and make recommendations. The store itself was clean, well-organized, and had a great selection of high-quality products. I appreciated the emphasis on customer service and the overall positive atmosphere. I will definitely be returning in the future.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery54.1 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am PT
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