LGBTQIA+-owned dispensaries in Palmdale, California
Results 1-25 of 25
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery54.1 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am PT
- RECTree of Life Weed Dispensary Las Vegas197.2 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 2am PT
Top quality service and quality products at an affordable price i had the pleasure of being taken care of by a gentleman by the name of Brandon who has only been there 3 days and already has been doing an amazing job he helped me get the meds that I needed and was very helpful and patient throughout the whole process and was very knowledgeable about the products that I was purchasing man's got a permanent regular keep up the good work!!!read full review
- RECTree of Life Weed Dispensary North Las Vegas204.6 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 2am PT
What an incredible perfect little dispensary!!! Super knowledgeable staff who were beyond accommodating and welcoming, never felt uncomfortable from the moment I walked in the door. Competitive prices, something for everyone, and by far the absolute best part of all is the fact they give back 70% to the community. If I’m going to be spending my money anyways, I’d rather know it’s at least going back into my own community. I can’t say enough about how awesome this is and how I’ve never ever seen this done anywhere else period. This is definitely my new go to spot, try them out and I promise it’ll be your new go to as well.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.