Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Palmdale, California
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- RECBuds R Us - DeliveryDeliveryOpen until 10pm PT
I’ve been buying from these guys since I moved to Castaic. The quality product and service I get is unmatched. They give you a call right away whenever you order something out of stock and give you options for replacements. Sometimes they hook you up with something extra free of charge. Sometimes they mess up on your order, but as soon as you give them a call and let them know what happened they’re resolving the issue right away. Delivery takes a little long sometimes, but I expect it being in Castaic. Have bought product from these guys since I moved here and will continue to buy product from these guys as long as I’m here. Highly recommend these guys to anyone searching for a quality delivery service for some free top. Stay lifted my friendsread full review
- MED & RECRoots DispensaryPickup29.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
HUGE PROPS TO THIS DISPENSARY! BIGGEST SHOUTOUT TO GIRLBOSS KAT. Had a mishap with a product, typically you would reach out to the brand and the brand will be happy to help and dispensaries do not really like to help. The experience I had today was the exact opposite!! The brand Turn was very stand offish not admitting or apologizing for manufacturer problems BUT the dispensary really stepped out and went above and beyond to help me get what I paid for. I really appreciate the connection with the community from the dispensary. Because of this really positive experience I will be back!!!! KAT IS GREAT!read full review
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup33.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup34.6 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup35.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECMMD - HollywoodPickup35.3 mi awayOpen until 9:50pm PT
Excellent dispensary. Very professionally run, consistent customer experience makes it pleasant coming here. The budtenders were patient and created a no-pressure experience, and their prices are super competitive! The shop is clean, organized, and has a great selection. I always look forward to my visits here. Best place in LA 100% Do you work with USDT?read full review
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