Dispensaries with senior discounts in Paradise, California
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- MED & RECWild Seed Wellness17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins42.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECElevation 2477 - Nevada City47.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Excellent service and INCREDIBLE ETHICS! Recently when paying I shoved my $ in my pocket. 2 days AFTER I realized I was short 2-$100's I lost that day. Then AFTER 2 more days they called asking if I'd lost something. After much reviewing of video they concluded the 200 they found was mine!!! ELEVATION ROCKS!!!!! AWESOME ETHICS ON TOP OF EXCELLENT BUSINESS PRACTICESread full review
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup78.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Ukiah Dispensary2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins94.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I live almost directly behind this store. I needed something tonight so I walked over to get something. The website says they're open until 8. I got to their gate at 7:48. The gate was already locked and chained. I don't know about you, but when a store says it closes at 8 I expect them to still be open at 7:48. I need a pot store that realizes that lots of people buy their weed in the evening...read full review
- MED & RECSolful - Sebastopol1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins114.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
The bud that I just tried was super tasty. I love that the bud is organically grown. That really makes a. Huge difference. I used to work at a grow store for a while and the amount of salt fertilizers in bottles marketed as various different products is alarming. I have heard that using those salt nutrients can create poisonous plant material and I have tasted and experienced the difference. I will say organic cannot be beaten but most places don’t want you to realize that. Or that organic is cheaper to grow. Anyways this dispensary was cool and nice and it was a good experience. Man oh man that’s hose taxes tho eh. One day they’ll build a street named after me with all the tax money I’ve given in weed sales haharead full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins119.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery7 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins129.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
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