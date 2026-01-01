Dispensaries with parking on-site in Parlier, California
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- MED & RECCannable Delivery & Storefront0.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great at recommending items. I’m new to the game and they have changed my outlook on flower so much. I’m super sensitive and have had nothing bit good experiences. Was traumatized with a bad trip (I think it was laced). Love this place. Great prices too. Just bring cash for to beat the extra fees.read full review
- INDIGENOUSTribal Nation Flower Co.42.6 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins115.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins125.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECTheraleaf2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins139.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Ordered 12 plants online. Delivery is next day. My driver arrived but my debit card wasn't working. He was very patient and I asked if he could follow me to the bank to get the cash. He was very nice about everything so I gave him a $30 tip. Plants are healthy and green and once I get them acclimated they will go into big pots.read full review
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