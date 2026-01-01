Dispensaries with parking on-site in Paso Robles, California
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All Dispensary results
- MED & RECMegan's Organic Market - SLO1 dealPickup25.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
Great shop, great vibes. I've been to quite a few dispensaries, and this one stands out for the layout of the shop. Very few shops let you wander around and actually pick up a product like you're at the supermarket, meaning it's usually confined behind glass and you need one-on-one help with a tender, but here you can browse at your leisure. I usually research online for what I want beforehand, so I can't attested to their knowledge of product, but they always have new product and cultivars that I want to try. yes, they can get crowded, so it's best to go during off-hours, so you don't feel rushed, but kudos for trusting the customers with being able to touch the product. Also, since it's inevitable that a person will open something, check to see if it's been opened. One last note; taxes are high in Slo, so expect that. I've read about high taxes in other reviews, but that is something that should be taken up with local gov and not the business itself. Everything on the Central Coast is expensive, but the prices before taxes are competitive. I know because I research what others are charging from here all the way down to Lompoc. It's true you won't get many "deals" though.read full review
- RECCulture Cannabis Club - Porterville10 dealsPickup96.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup130.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- MED & RECTheraleaf2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins137.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Ordered 12 plants online. Delivery is next day. My driver arrived but my debit card wasn't working. He was very patient and I asked if he could follow me to the bank to get the cash. He was very nice about everything so I gave him a $30 tip. Plants are healthy and green and once I get them acclimated they will go into big pots.read full review
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins139.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins155.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup165.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
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