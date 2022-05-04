Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Perris, CA? Yes, weed is legal in Perris, CA for medical use and recreational use.

Are there dispensaries in Perris, CA? Yes, there are medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries in Perris, CA.

What are the dispensary laws in Perris, CA? To enter a dispensary in Perris, California the law requires you to be at least 21 years old or over with a valid identification card, such as a driver's license. Recreational dispensaries in Perris cannot sell more than one ounce of cannabis per day per customer. For concentrates, the daily limit is 8 grams.