Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Perris, California
Results 1-30 of 109
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Perris, CA for medical use and recreational use.
Yes, there are medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries in Perris, CA.
To enter a dispensary in Perris, California the law requires you to be at least 21 years old or over with a valid identification card, such as a driver's license. Recreational dispensaries in Perris cannot sell more than one ounce of cannabis per day per customer. For concentrates, the daily limit is 8 grams.
To get a medical marijuana card in Perris, California you must go through a medical marijuana doctor and request an official medical recommendation and a patient ID code. This information alone will allow you to enter Perris medical dispensaries, but you can also apply for a county issued medical marijuana card later if you wish.