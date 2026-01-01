Dispensaries with student discounts in Perris, California
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- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup15.6 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery10.6 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins40.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup57.5 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup57.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECJungle Boys - Pomona38.1 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great environment placed an order online and called to verify. Once I arrived there was a lot of parking and there was security at the front entrance. The lady was nice when she helped me with the online order and it was a great deal getting the RS1000 vaporizer and NY Zoo for a first time gift too!read full review
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery39.8 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am PT
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