Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Petaluma, California
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- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins29.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECMercy Wellness of Cotati8.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I love mercy wellness. Every staff member that I spoke with has been very polite and friendly and knowledgeable. The quality is amazing and reasonable prices. I am on a tight budget but cannabis products help me so much. I have trouble affording the cannabis products that make me feel better. I saw they provided medical patients high-quality free products. I was very surprised that they are so kind and genocide as to help me afford my medicine . Thank you so much for compassionate releafread full review
- MED & RECNapa Cannabis Collective19.8 mi awayClosed until 12pm PT
big building - tiny room of products. but that room has all the cannabis products you could ever want, it's got it all. flower, vapes, pipes, cdb stuff, edibles, topicals, even like, cbd bath salts, which I know my mom likes, so that's a definite return trip for me. good quality products. very affordable. very low prices compared to where I live in San Diego. visiting my dad. he's a regular there. I got the dime bag preground 8th of Sleepy Joe OG. only $8! and nice comfy weed. helped me get to sleep when I needed it. good flower, good dispensary. would recommend a visit. oh, and knowledgeable staff, too.read full review
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery7 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins55.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThree Trees Delivery47.9 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECGemme Verdi32.1 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
Gemme Verdi is incredible. The staff is welcoming, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful. They always make sure you find exactly what you’re looking for, whether it’s flower, vapes, edibles, or concentrates. The deals are unbeatable and the selection is the best I’ve ever seen — seriously the best selection ever!!! From exotics to everyday favorites, they always have something new and exciting on the shelves. Prices are amazing compared to other shops, and the daily specials make it even better. The shop itself is clean and has a great energy. Curbside pick-up is quick and convenient, too. I wouldn’t go anywhere else. Gemme Verdi truly sets the standard for dispensaries in SF.read full review
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