Best weed dispensaries in Dana Point, California with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 1836
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- MED & RECToasty2 dealsDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
They have outstanding customer service. Stina was great and communicated well. She was super helpful with my order! Monica delivered it and was super sweet and helpful as well. She took the time to answer some of my questions and communicated with me to keep me updated on what time she was arriving! They are really great here!read full review
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- RECHigh Seas | Cannabis BoutiqueDeliveryPickup17.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Can't even leave website feedback for Leafly because it bugs. This review is for Leafly delivery. Never using Leafly again, they hide fees and deals. I was under the assumption my order was 90 bucks plus tax and ended up being charged 22$ more when the order got here. Wasn't able to tip because of it. Will be using High Seas website for my future orders since they are upfront and legit with the amount. Good product selection. Don't trust Leafly.com to do it for you, shophighseas is better and accurate.read full review
- MED & RECTropicanna Dispensary and Weed Delivery4 dealsDeliveryPickup19.9 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
- MED & RECBuzz Cannabis - WildomarPickup27.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I was so happy that a new dispensary opened up in the area, and I’ve already been a repeat customer of Buzz Dispensary! Their space looks roomy and feels cozy. The staff, including the security guard, all greet you with a smile and help you out with genuine enthusiasm. They have a large selection, and I’d say their prices are affordable. I always look forward to coming here!read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup28.8 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECNectar - Costa Mesa17.6 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
I watched Nectar being readied for opening earlier in the year. I was impressed with how attractive the storefront is and its proximity to home, which is always a plus for me. The attendant at the front desk was very friendly and helpful and Lani, the salesperson who helped me, was knowledgeable and kind. As an "old school user", I needed some guidance on products suited to my particular wants and needs. Lani was patient and offered great suggestions that made me feel more comfortable about what I was getting--namely, a superior, easy-to-clean, pipe, gummies (goodbye bubbler!) and a nighttime indica for winding down. I asked a lot of questions, but she was ever patient. It was my first visit to Nectar and won't be my last!read full review
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