Dispensaries with parking on-site in Point Arena, California
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- MED & RECSolful - Sebastopol1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins59.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
The bud that I just tried was super tasty. I love that the bud is organically grown. That really makes a. Huge difference. I used to work at a grow store for a while and the amount of salt fertilizers in bottles marketed as various different products is alarming. I have heard that using those salt nutrients can create poisonous plant material and I have tasted and experienced the difference. I will say organic cannot be beaten but most places don’t want you to realize that. Or that organic is cheaper to grow. Anyways this dispensary was cool and nice and it was a good experience. Man oh man that’s hose taxes tho eh. One day they’ll build a street named after me with all the tax money I’ve given in weed sales haharead full review
- RECHigh Way50.1 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
From entering the store, the vibe is positive and relaxing. Having anxiety, being comfortable is important to me. The staff is beyond friendly, supportive, and very knowledgeable of products and spot-on with recommendations. I appreciate how they listen and don't rush you. They make you feel welcome like you are long friends. I appreciate how they are local with great products at an affordable price. They are always getting in the newest and unique products you will see around. High Way has helped my dog's issues as well as provide me with great products. Thank you for everything.read full review
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins102.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECWild Seed Wellness17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins114.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup124.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins125.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup129.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- RECBigfoot Cannabis CoPickup in under 30 mins140.3 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am PT
One of the best dispensaries I have ever been to. They have amazing strains to choose from, the Bigfoot Apple Fritter pre roll is my favorite. Guest service is on point too, Josh and Ginger are knowledgeable about their product, friendly and they always remember what I like. I would drive up the mountain every time to visit this location.read full review
- MED & RECTheraleaf2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins145.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Ordered 12 plants online. Delivery is next day. My driver arrived but my debit card wasn't working. He was very patient and I asked if he could follow me to the bank to get the cash. He was very nice about everything so I gave him a $30 tip. Plants are healthy and green and once I get them acclimated they will go into big pots.read full review
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