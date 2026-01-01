Pet friendly dispensaries in Pomona, California
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- MED & RECTropicanna Dispensary and Weed Delivery6 dealsDeliveryPickup23.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup23.9 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup24.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- RECToasty2 dealsDeliveryOpen until 9pm PT
I've only used Toasty because of their Stiiizy deals and customer service. Their delivery drivers are nice and extremely communicative with ETAs. I had an issue with a bad Stiiizy pod and called Toasty about it, I wish I got the lady's name on the phone that helped me, but she was super helpful and I received a replacement within 45 mins. 10/10read full review
- MED & RECJungle Boys - Pomona3.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great environment placed an order online and called to verify. Once I arrived there was a lot of parking and there was security at the front entrance. The lady was nice when she helped me with the online order and it was a great deal getting the RS1000 vaporizer and NY Zoo for a first time gift too!read full review
- MED & RECCookies - Santa Ana23.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECMedMen - Santa Ana24.0 mi away
I came in with my aunt who only speaks Spanish . I was a little nervous because I speak little Spanish and was afraid I wouldn’t be able to translate but an associate was able to help translate and get products we where looking for . Thank you for being so patient brandy !!Will be returning soon.read full review
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