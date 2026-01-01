Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Port Hueneme, California
Results 1-30 of 123
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup2.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup59.1 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECCoast to Coast - Canoga34.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. I'm wondering if you accept USDT payments?read full review
- MED & RECBlitz Direct42.2 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- RECOrange Leaf54.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
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