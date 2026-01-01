Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Port Hueneme, California
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- MED & RECSublime Delivery25.3 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I have had great experiences with this dispensary. The customer service is top notch as both delivery drivers and store associates are friendly, easy to talk too, always updating with any changes, and are open to any and all questions you may have. The products themselves have not disappointed as each cartridge, edible, or flower has been excellent. Sublime is definitely on my repeat list.read full review
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup46.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECThe High Note - LAXPickup48.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. Another time I needed to pay for a purchase with cryptocurrency, do you have such a payment method? I would be glad if such an opportunity arises.read full review
- RECSuper Fresh Farms Delivery9 dealsDeliveryPickup51.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I have placed many orders through this place and have always had a 10/10 experience. last night i received the wrong bag and i called them to let them know and it all got sorted out within an hour usually in scenarios like this theres sometimes questions because people CAN be dishonest and there was nothing but friendly discourse and we got it all sorted out. 10/10 always using this placeread full review
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