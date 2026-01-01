Dispensaries with industry discounts in Port Hueneme, California
Results 1-30 of 246
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup2.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
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- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup46.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECHIGH Dispensary - Northridge38.0 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECOrganic Greens Collective41.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECHollywood High Grade48.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm PT
- MED & RECWonderbrett Store48.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
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