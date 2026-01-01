Dispensaries with military discounts in Port Hueneme, California
Results 1-30 of 536
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- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup2.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins14.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
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- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup46.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECThe High Note - LAXPickup48.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. Another time I needed to pay for a purchase with cryptocurrency, do you have such a payment method? I would be glad if such an opportunity arises.read full review
- RECSuper Fresh Farms Delivery9 dealsDeliveryPickup51.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I have placed many orders through this place and have always had a 10/10 experience. last night i received the wrong bag and i called them to let them know and it all got sorted out within an hour usually in scenarios like this theres sometimes questions because people CAN be dishonest and there was nothing but friendly discourse and we got it all sorted out. 10/10 always using this placeread full review
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