Dispensaries with parking on-site in Port Hueneme, California
Results 1-30 of 554
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- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup2.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins14.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
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- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup46.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECThe High Note - LAXPickup48.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. Another time I needed to pay for a purchase with cryptocurrency, do you have such a payment method? I would be glad if such an opportunity arises.read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Florence19 dealsPickup53.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
first time going in a dispo since moving from az and I must say top notch all around.service was fast and smooth and quality was amazing! picked up a half of aster Mac fresh from dec for 50 with ftp discount and I am not in the least bit disappointed!! would definitely recommend and will be returning. also I left my DL and they called me and told me very promptly and even held it til I can come back again. you all are the best! thank you!read full review
- MED & RECGreen Cross of Torrance9 dealsDeliveryPickup55.3 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
Hands down one of the best dispensary experiences I've had! The staff was super friendly, knowledgeable, and made me feel welcome from the moment I walked in. They took the time to answer all my questions and helped me find exactly what I was looking for. Shota like yoda was a GREAT HELP! Thank you! The store was clean, organized, and had a great selection of products. Prices were fair, and the quality was top-notch. I'll definitely be coming back!read full review
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