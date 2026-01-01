Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Porterville, California
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- MED & RECCannable Delivery & Storefront47.1 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great at recommending items. I’m new to the game and they have changed my outlook on flower so much. I’m super sensitive and have had nothing bit good experiences. Was traumatized with a bad trip (I think it was laced). Love this place. Great prices too. Just bring cash for to beat the extra fees.read full review
- MED & RECThe Goddess Delivers47.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Recently started ordering from here, have ordered twice now. Very impressed so far! This is the real deal, quality service.. Happy they serve bakersfield since I have to call this place home. You get a call when you first sign up and order. Easy ordering process. They accept credit / debit, and your order is at your door next day. They have a great variety and reasonable prices! Only thing is the order tracking on their website didn't seem to work for me, hopefully they can get that fixed. Still received a text when it was showing up though! 5/5 will be ordering more in the future!read full review
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins129.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup137.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup145.4 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup145.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
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