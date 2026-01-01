Dispensaries with senior discounts in Porterville, California
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- MED & RECCannable Delivery & Storefront47.1 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great at recommending items. I’m new to the game and they have changed my outlook on flower so much. I’m super sensitive and have had nothing bit good experiences. Was traumatized with a bad trip (I think it was laced). Love this place. Great prices too. Just bring cash for to beat the extra fees.read full review
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins129.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup130.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup137.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup145.4 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup145.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
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