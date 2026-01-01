Dispensaries with senior discounts in Prunedale, California
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- MED & RECSynchronicity Holistic20.9 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
Wow! Still in awe of my experience. So happy I decided to stop in for my essentials. Their facility its top of the line. And anyone complaining about how fancy it is, may I ask why? Do you not go to fancy dinners and restaurants? How is this different? The personnel was very helpful and made my visit quick and easy. Shout out to David and Regina for their knowledge and patients. I will be back!read full review
- MED & RECMedMen - San Jose (Temporarily Closed)42.4 mi away
Forgot to grab something on my first trip here, so I popped back in to see if they had it in stock. Sometimes the website inventory is slightly different than what they have on the shelves so I always figure it's good to ask. Luckily Jayden was able to find two of the specific product I was looking for. Super knowledgeable and helpful guy!read full review
- MED & RECJuva58.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Ordered delivery. Someone from the shop called to let me know delivery window for my area was late and if I was okay with that. I like the courtesy of letting you know you might have to wait. Delivery was in the window, delivery person was nice, and have enjoyed the purchase. First time, but won’t be my last.read full review
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