Dispensaries with military discounts in Ramona, California
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- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECCookies La Mesa20.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
I’ve been to 6-7 area dispensaries and this has been the best experience I’ve ever had. The space is large, clean, well-organized. The menu is very visible. By far the best service I’ve ever had a place. 2 female budtenders working that day, one of them was so helpful in picking strains that help with creativity and energy without making me anxious. Her edible selection was spot-on. My new favorite place!read full review
- MED & RECMedMen - Kearny Mesa21.3 mi away
I come by here a few times a week and I have never had a bad experience. The staff is amazing and the selection is great. Even when they are busy they are fully staffed and there is rarely a wait to check out. Every staff member that has helped me knew the product well and found me what I needed quickly. Today both William and Melina helped me and the product they helped me find was exactly what I needed. Melina has actually helped me several times and I'm always shocked by the great product she finds in my price range. This place is great for experienced smokers and first timers. It's a laid back and relaxed environment. I would refer any friend to this place.read full review
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