Dispensaries with student discounts in Ramona, California
Results 1-30 of 220
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe Healing Center - San Diego22.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- MED & RECUrbn Leaf - Bay Park26.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
I really liked the presentation of the place it was overstimulated with items. The bud tender Chelsi was really helpful and knowledgeable of different strains. I tried one of their lemonade drinks and it was really good and effective which is supervising because edibles don’t usually have strong effects on me.read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup40.7 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECElement 7 - Chula Vista32.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECOTC Dispensary & Lounge57.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
This place has been undeniably the best. I drive approximately 40 - 50 miles just to come here. Their prices beat the ones in my local area, a large selection of products, and their staff are incredibly pleasant and helpful. They're non-judgmental and exceptionally accommodating. I stay in the lounge for up to hours at a time. The atmosphere is really chill and respectful. They also provide trays, lighters, grinders, ash trays, etc. in their lounge area so you can enjoy yourself. This is my home away from home. :)read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.