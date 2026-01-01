Dispensaries with parking on-site in Ramona, California
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- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - La MesaDeliveryPickup20.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECCookies La Mesa20.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
I’ve been to 6-7 area dispensaries and this has been the best experience I’ve ever had. The space is large, clean, well-organized. The menu is very visible. By far the best service I’ve ever had a place. 2 female budtenders working that day, one of them was so helpful in picking strains that help with creativity and energy without making me anxious. Her edible selection was spot-on. My new favorite place!read full review
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