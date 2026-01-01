Pet friendly dispensaries in Ramona, California
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- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - La MesaDeliveryPickup20.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECMedMen - Kearny Mesa21.3 mi away
I come by here a few times a week and I have never had a bad experience. The staff is amazing and the selection is great. Even when they are busy they are fully staffed and there is rarely a wait to check out. Every staff member that has helped me knew the product well and found me what I needed quickly. Today both William and Melina helped me and the product they helped me find was exactly what I needed. Melina has actually helped me several times and I'm always shocked by the great product she finds in my price range. This place is great for experienced smokers and first timers. It's a laid back and relaxed environment. I would refer any friend to this place.read full review
- MED & RECThe Healing Center - San Diego22.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- MED & RECMarch and Ash - San Diego23.8 mi awayOpen until 8:55pm PT
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