Get 50% Any item when you buy 2 others!

Get 50% Any item when you buy 2 others!

Get 50% Any item when you buy 2 others!

PREMIUM Flower In and Out | $5/g | $50/oz

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is marijuana legal in Redding, CA? Yes, weed is legal in Redding, CA for medical use and recreational use.

Are there any marijuana dispensaries in Redding, CA? Yes, there are 10 marijuana dispensaries in Redding, CA and the surrounding area.

Can I order weed online in Redding, CA? Yes, you can order weed online at leafly.com for pick up at your favorite dispensary in Redding, CA.