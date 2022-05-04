Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Riverside, California
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Riverside, CA for medical use and recreational use.
Yes, there are medical and recreational dispensaries in Riverside, California.
There are 17 medical marijuana dispensaries in Riverside according to Leafly.com.
There are 20 recreational dispensaries in Riverside according to Leafly.com.
To enter a dispensary in Riverside, California law requires you to be at least 21 years old or over with a valid identification card, such as a driver's license. Recreational dispensaries in Riverside cannot sell more than one ounce of cannabis per day per customer. For concentrates, the daily limit is 8 grams.
No, because marijuana is legalized for adult use, you do not need a medical marijuana card to enter a dispensary in Riverside, CA.
In orfer to obtain a medical marijuana card in Riverside, California, you must go through a medical marijuana doctor and request an official medical recommendation and a patient ID code. This information alone will allow you to enter Riverside medical dispensaries, but you can also apply for a county issued medical marijuana card later if you wish.
No, you do not need a prescription to visit a medical marijuana dispensary in Riverside, California.