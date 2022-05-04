Frequently asked questions

Is cannabis legal in Riverside, CA? Yes, weed is legal in Riverside, CA for medical use and recreational use.

Are there marijuana dispensaries in Riverside, California? Yes, there are medical and recreational dispensaries in Riverside, California.

How many medical marijuana dispensaries are in Riverside? There are 17 medical marijuana dispensaries in Riverside according to Leafly.com.

How many recreational dispensaries are in Riverside? There are 20 recreational dispensaries in Riverside according to Leafly.com.

What are the dispensary laws in Riverside, CA? To enter a dispensary in Riverside, California law requires you to be at least 21 years old or over with a valid identification card, such as a driver's license. Recreational dispensaries in Riverside cannot sell more than one ounce of cannabis per day per customer. For concentrates, the daily limit is 8 grams.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to enter a dispensary in Riverside, CA? No, because marijuana is legalized for adult use, you do not need a medical marijuana card to enter a dispensary in Riverside, CA.

How do I get a medical marijuana card in Riverside, CA? In orfer to obtain a medical marijuana card in Riverside, California, you must go through a medical marijuana doctor and request an official medical recommendation and a patient ID code. This information alone will allow you to enter Riverside medical dispensaries, but you can also apply for a county issued medical marijuana card later if you wish.