Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in San Diego, California? Yes, weed is legal in San Diego for medical and recreational purposes.

Where do you get weed in San Diego, CA? The only place to get weed in San Diego, CA is through licensed marijuana dispensaries.

Where can you buy recreational cannabis in San Diego? The only place to legally buy recreational marijuana in San Diego is through a licensed marijuana dispensary.

Can anyone go inside a dispensary in San Diego, CA? No, only adults age 21 or over with a valid form of identification can enter dispensaries in San Diego.

Do San Diego, CA dispensaries scan your ID? Dispensaries in San Diego may choose to scan your ID manually or with a digital card reader before you can enter.

Do you need a prescription to go to a dispensary in San Diego, CA? No, you do not need a prescription to visit a dispensary in San Diego. Medical cards are only required for medical cannabis dispensaries.

What are San Diego, California’s marijuana laws? In San Diego, only adults 21 or over can buy marijuana. Adults are limited to purchasing one ounce of cannabis per day. Medical marijuana patients may possess an amount “consistent with the patient’s needs” according to law.