Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in San Diego, California
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in San Diego for medical and recreational purposes.
The only place to get weed in San Diego, CA is through licensed marijuana dispensaries.
The only place to legally buy recreational marijuana in San Diego is through a licensed marijuana dispensary.
No, only adults age 21 or over with a valid form of identification can enter dispensaries in San Diego.
Dispensaries in San Diego may choose to scan your ID manually or with a digital card reader before you can enter.
No, you do not need a prescription to visit a dispensary in San Diego. Medical cards are only required for medical cannabis dispensaries.
In San Diego, only adults 21 or over can buy marijuana. Adults are limited to purchasing one ounce of cannabis per day. Medical marijuana patients may possess an amount “consistent with the patient’s needs” according to law.
Yes, you can place orders with San Diego dispensaries online at Leafly.com for in-store pickup.
In San Diego, marijuana must be consumed in a private residence. Smoking or consuming marijuana in public places like Downtown San Diego, Gaslamp , Mission Valley, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, and Mira Mesa is illegal.