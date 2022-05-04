Dispensaries with military discounts in San Jose, California
Results 1-30 of 536
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can buy weed in San Jose from retail dispensaries.
The primary reason weed is so expensive in California is because of taxes. In California, you are required to pay a tax of 34.5% in addition to city taxes (10%), sales tax (9.5%), and a excise tax (15%).
In San Jose, cannabis must be consumed in a private residence. Smoking or consuming marijuana in public places like San Jose International Airport is illegal.
Look no further. Leafly’s list of California’s best dispensaries has you covered.