Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Off The Charts - San Francisco

Off The Charts - San Francisco

Off The Charts - San Francisco

15% OFF All Pre-Rolls / Joints / Blunts

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is marijuana legal in South Lake Tahoe, California? Yes, marijuana is legal in South Lake Tahoe, California for medical use and recreational use.

Are there any marijuana dispensaries in South Lake Tahoe, CA? Yes, South Lake Tahoe in California has a handful of marijuana dispensaries located close to the lake.

How many recreational dispensaries are in South Lake Tahoe, CA? There are 9 recreational dispensaries in South Lake Tahoe, CA.

How many medical marijuana dispensaries are in South Lake Tahoe, CA? There are 7 medical marijuana dispensaries in South Lake Tahoe, CA.