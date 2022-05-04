Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in South Lake Tahoe, California
Frequently asked questions
Yes, marijuana is legal in South Lake Tahoe, California for medical use and recreational use.
Yes, South Lake Tahoe in California has a handful of marijuana dispensaries located close to the lake.
There are 9 recreational dispensaries in South Lake Tahoe, CA.
There are 7 medical marijuana dispensaries in South Lake Tahoe, CA.
Yes, you can order weed online from dispensaries in South Lake Tahoe, CA on Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary.