Dispensaries with military discounts in Stockton, California
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Stockton, CA for medical use and recreational use.
Only dults age 21 or older with a valid identification card (such as a driver license) or medical marijuana card can buy weed in Stockton, CA.
No, a medical marijuana card is not required to buy weed in Stockton, CA.
To get a medical marijuana card in Stockton, California you must go through a medical marijuana doctor and request an official medical recommendation and a patient identification code. This information alone will allow you to enter Stockton medical dispensaries, but you can also apply for a county issued medical marijuana card later if you wish.
There are both medical and recreational dispensaries in Stockton, CA.
There are 12 recreational dispensaries in Stockton, California according to Leafly.com
There are 12 medical dispensaries in Stockton, California according to Leafly.com
Yes, you can order weed in Stockton, CA for pick-up at your local dispensary.