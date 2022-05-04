30% Off All Cannabiotix and Highatus Products

Buy One Kingroll, Get The 2nd for $1

Buy One Kingroll, Get The 2nd for $1

Buy One Kingroll, Get The 2nd for $1

Buy One Kingroll, Get The 2nd for $1

Buy One Kingroll, Get The 2nd for $1

Buy One Kingroll, Get The 2nd for $1

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is marijuana legal in Stockton, CA? Yes, weed is legal in Stockton, CA for medical use and recreational use.

Who can buy weed in Stockton, CA? Only dults age 21 or older with a valid identification card (such as a driver license) or medical marijuana card can buy weed in Stockton, CA.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Stockton, California? No, a medical marijuana card is not required to buy weed in Stockton, CA.

How do I get a medical marijuana card in Stockton, CA? To get a medical marijuana card in Stockton, California you must go through a medical marijuana doctor and request an official medical recommendation and a patient identification code. This information alone will allow you to enter Stockton medical dispensaries, but you can also apply for a county issued medical marijuana card later if you wish.

What kind of dipensaries are in Stockton, CA? There are both medical and recreational dispensaries in Stockton, CA.

How many recreational dispensaries are in Stockton, California? There are 12 recreational dispensaries in Stockton, California according to Leafly.com

How many medical marijuana dispensaries are in Stockton, California? There are 12 medical dispensaries in Stockton, California according to Leafly.com