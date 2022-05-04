Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Vallejo, California
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Vallejo, CA for medical use and recreational use.
Yes, there are recreational and medical dispensaries in Vallejo, CA.
There are 15 recreational dispensaries in Vallejo according to Leafly.com.
There are 14 medical dispensaries in Vallejo according to Leafly.com.
Only adults age 21 or over with a valid identification card or medical marijuana card may enter a dispensary in Vallejo.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to enter a dispensary in Vallejo since recreational marijuana is legal for adults age 21 and over. A medical marijuana card is only required if you wish to visit a medical marijuana dispensary in Vallejo.
No, you cannot smoke weed on the waterfront in Vallejo. The only place you can legally smoke in Vallejo is in a private residence out of public view.