Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Vallejo, California? Yes, weed is legal in Vallejo, CA for medical use and recreational use.

Are there any dispensaries in Vallejo, CA? Yes, there are recreational and medical dispensaries in Vallejo, CA.

How many recreational dispensaries are in Vallejo? There are 15 recreational dispensaries in Vallejo according to Leafly.com.

How many medical dispensaries are in Vallejo? There are 14 medical dispensaries in Vallejo according to Leafly.com.

Who can enter a dispensary in Vallejo? Only adults age 21 or over with a valid identification card or medical marijuana card may enter a dispensary in Vallejo.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to enter a dispensary in Vallejo? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to enter a dispensary in Vallejo since recreational marijuana is legal for adults age 21 and over. A medical marijuana card is only required if you wish to visit a medical marijuana dispensary in Vallejo.