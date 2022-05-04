Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is marijuana legal in Hollywood, California? Yes, weed is legal in Hollywood, CA for medical use and recreational use.

Are there any dispensaries are in West Hollywood? Yes, there are over 70 medical dispensaries and recreational dispensaries in West Hollywood.

How many medical marijuana dispensaries are in West Hollywood? There are 70 medical marijuana dispensaries in West Hollywood and the surrounding area according to Leafly.com

How many recreational marijuana dispensaries are in West Hollywood? There are 76 recreational marijuana dispensaries in West Hollywood and the surrounding area according to Leafly.com

Are there any dispensaries near the Hollywood sign in Hollywood, CA? Yes, there are a handful of dispensaries near the Hollywood sign along highway 101 in Hollywood, CA.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Hollywood? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Hollywood, CA since marijuana is legal for recreational use.

What are the dispensary laws in Hollywood, CA? To enter a dispensary in Hollywood, California law requires you to be at least 21 years old or over with a valid identification card, such as a driver's license. Recreational dispensaries in Hollywood cannot sell more than one ounce of cannabis per day per customer. For concentrates, the daily limit is 8 grams.