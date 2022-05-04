Dispensaries with senior discounts in West Hollywood, California
Results 1-30 of 568
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Hollywood, CA for medical use and recreational use.
Yes, there are over 70 medical dispensaries and recreational dispensaries in West Hollywood.
There are 70 medical marijuana dispensaries in West Hollywood and the surrounding area according to Leafly.com
There are 76 recreational marijuana dispensaries in West Hollywood and the surrounding area according to Leafly.com
Yes, there are a handful of dispensaries near the Hollywood sign along highway 101 in Hollywood, CA.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Hollywood, CA since marijuana is legal for recreational use.
To enter a dispensary in Hollywood, California law requires you to be at least 21 years old or over with a valid identification card, such as a driver's license. Recreational dispensaries in Hollywood cannot sell more than one ounce of cannabis per day per customer. For concentrates, the daily limit is 8 grams.
Yes, you can order weed online at leafly.com for pickup at a dispensary in Hollywood, CA.