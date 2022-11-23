Birthday Deal (Show us its your birthday get 10% )

Frequently asked questions

Where can you buy recreational weed in Aspen? The only place to buy recreational weed in Aspen is at a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary.

Can you order weed online in Aspen? Yes, many dispensaries in Aspen offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local Aspen dispensary.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Aspen? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Aspen since it has been legalized for adult use.

Where can I smoke weed in Aspen? The only place you can legally smoke weed in Aspen is at a private residence or licensed cannabis retailer/consumption lounge.