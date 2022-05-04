Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts in Aurora, Colorado
Frequently asked questions
Yes, recreational and medical weed are legal in Aurora, Colorado.
In Aurora, Colorado, marijuana laws state you must be 21 years old or older to visit a recreational dispensary. Medical dispensaries require you to be at least 18 years old or older with a valid medical marijuana card.
Leafly.com shows there are at least 19 marijuana dispensaries in the Aurora, CO metro area.
The only legal way to get weed in Aurora, CO is to visit a licensed recreational or medical marijuana dispensary.
In order to get a medical marijuana card in Aurora, you need to first visit your primary physician to see whether you meet the state’s qualifying conditions. Once verified, your doctor will give you a referral so you can apply for a medical marijuana card.
A prescription is not required to go to a dispensary in Aurora, CO.
Only adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card can enter recreational dispensaries in Aurora. For medical marijuana dispensaries, adults can be 18 or older and must have a valid marijuana card and a valid form of identification such as a driver's license.
Dispensaries in Aurora, CO may choose to scan your ID manually or with a reader device.
You can order weed from dispensaries in Aurora, CO online with Leafly.com for delivery or in-store pickup.