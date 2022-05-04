Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Aurora, Colorado? Yes, recreational and medical weed are legal in Aurora, Colorado.

What are the best marijuana dispensaries in Aurora, Colorado? According to reviews on Leafly.com, some of the best marijuana dispensaries in Aurora, CO are The Green Solution

LivWell

Lightshade

What are Aurora, Colorado’s marijuana laws? In Aurora, Colorado, marijuana laws state you must be 21 years old or older to visit a recreational dispensary. Medical dispensaries require you to be at least 18 years old or older with a valid medical marijuana card.

How many dispensaries are in Aurora, CO? Leafly.com shows there are at least 19 marijuana dispensaries in the Aurora, CO metro area.

Where do you get weed in Aurora, CO? The only legal way to get weed in Aurora, CO is to visit a licensed recreational or medical marijuana dispensary.

How do you get a medical marijuana card in Aurora, Colorado? In order to get a medical marijuana card in Aurora, you need to first visit your primary physician to see whether you meet the state’s qualifying conditions. Once verified, your doctor will give you a referral so you can apply for a medical marijuana card.

Do you need a prescription to go to a dispensary in Aurora, CO? A prescription is not required to go to a dispensary in Aurora, CO.

Can anyone go inside a dispensary in Aurora? Only adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card can enter recreational dispensaries in Aurora. For medical marijuana dispensaries, adults can be 18 or older and must have a valid marijuana card and a valid form of identification such as a driver's license.

Do Aurora, CO dispensaries scan your ID? Dispensaries in Aurora, CO may choose to scan your ID manually or with a reader device.